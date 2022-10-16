MP: TV actor Vaishali Thakkar hangs self in Indore home

Left Menu

Noted TV serial actor Vaishali Thakkar allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself in her house in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

She was 29.

After being alerted by residents in the vicinity, police personnel opened the door of her house in Saibag Colony and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a stole in her room, police officer RD Kanwa told PTI.

''She was rushed to MY Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem. A suicide note was found in her room but its contents cannot be divulged now as it is a matter of probe,'' he informed.

Starting her career with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', Thakkar became a star while acting in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She had worked in more than a dozen serials. Thakkar was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. Se had been living in Indore for the last three years, sources said.

