Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' turns 24

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol's romantic drama film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', on Sunday, turned 24. Taking to Instagram, director Karan Johar shared a video, which he captioned, "Time flies...but kuch kuch hota hai will always remain special to my heart. My first film!!! Made with my best people, best team and the best energies around...thank you for still making it 'pop' in pop culture even 24 years down the line and keeping it 'cool' Gratitude always."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjwzsfOoYuE/ In the video, Karan shared some glimpses from the film.

Kajol, on the other hand also shared the video on her Instagram story. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also starred actor Salman Khan in a special appearance role and was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Soon after the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. "I saw this movie many times just like 100 times.n I love it my fvrt all the time," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Our childhood is incomplete with out this masterpiece.... Congratulations." "Evergreen movie! You still want to watch even watching many times. So one can imagine how good the movie is," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller film 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that he also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' and south director Atlee's 'Jawan'.

Rani, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Mrs Chhaterjee vs Norway'. Kajol will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer 'Salaam Venky' and in a web series 'The Good Wife'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)