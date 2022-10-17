Left Menu

Australia casino firm Star to be fined $62 mln following inquiry-Sydney Morning Herald

Australia's casino sector was put under intense scrutiny over the last three years after media reports accused Star's larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd of money laundering, prompting some states to launch inquiries. Since 2021, both Star and Crown Resorts, recently bought by Blackstone Inc, have been deemed unfit for a gambling licence in every state they operate, although neither company has so far been prohibited from operating in any jurisdiction.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-10-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 03:16 IST
Australia casino firm Star to be fined $62 mln following inquiry-Sydney Morning Herald
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian casino firm Star Entertainment Group will be fined A$100 million ($62 million) after an inquiry found it failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity in its Sydney casino, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) will hand down the decision on Monday, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unidentified sources.

NICC and Star did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. In a report published last month, the NICC said huge amounts of money were disguised by the casino as hotel expenses and vast sums of cash evaded anti-money laundering protocols several times, mostly through a secret room with a second cash cage.

The report said it had identified "systemic governance, risk and cultural failures" at the Sydney casino of Star, Australia's second-biggest casino operator. Star has accepted the findings of the inquiry but had said it should be permitted to continue operating under "strict supervision" as it has developed a remediation plan, outlining actions to address "root-cause failings".

Neighbouring Queensland state this month declared Star was unsuitable for a gambling licence after an inquiry found it concealed illegal Chinese wagering payments and lured problem gamblers. Australia's casino sector was put under intense scrutiny over the last three years after media reports accused Star's larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd of money laundering, prompting some states to launch inquiries.

Since 2021, both Star and Crown Resorts, recently bought by Blackstone Inc, have been deemed unfit for a gambling licence in every state they operate, although neither company has so far been prohibited from operating in any jurisdiction. ($1 = 1.6113 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station; Archaeologists unearth eight colonial-era mummies in Peru

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy with Warner; ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev punches ticket to Gijon Open final and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Cummins ready to share Australia ODI captaincy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022