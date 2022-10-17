Entertainment News Roundup: BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo
K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city. The free concert -- Titled 'BTS in BUSAN' -- drew an audience of about 52,000 people to a stadium, according to the Yonhap News Agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
