Entertainment News Roundup: BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 10:29 IST
BTS members (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo

K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city. The free concert -- Titled 'BTS in BUSAN' -- drew an audience of about 52,000 people to a stadium, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

