'Doctor G' raises Rs 15 crore in first weekend

Campus comedy-drama Doctor G has collected Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend, the makers announced on Monday.Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the title role, the Hindi film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming Prime Video series Afsos.Production house Junglee Pictures shared the latest box office collection of the film on its official Twitter page.Thank you for loving our DoctorG wholeheartedly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 13:40 IST
'Doctor G' raises Rs 15 crore in first weekend
Campus comedy-drama ''Doctor G'' has collected Rs 15 crore in its opening weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the title role, the Hindi film marks the directorial debut of Anubhuti Kashyap, known for helming Prime Video series ''Afsos''.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the latest box office collection of the film on its official Twitter page.

''Thank you for loving our #DoctorG wholeheartedly. Crossed a total of 15.03 cr in the first weekend! Keep loving and watching #DoctorGInCinemas,'' the banner said in the tweet.

Co-written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat, and Kashyap, ''Doctor G'' follows the story of a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

