DCW chief Swati Maliwal claims attack on her residence

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday alleged that a man forcibly entered her residence in her absence and vandalised her cars.

She has complained to the Delhi Police.

''A few moments back, an attacker forced his way into my residence and attacked it. He vandalised my mother's car and my vehicle and made an attempt to enter the house,'' Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

''By the grace of God, my mother and I were not present there. You can do anything but I am not going to be scared. I am complaining to Delhi Police,'' she said.

Police said around 9 am, a call was received at Civil Lines police station stating that a man had vandalised two cars and broken glasses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said on reaching the spot, the police team found a person who was later identified as Sachin, a resident of Nathupura who has been detained in connection with the incident.

The alleged person is under prescription from the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), he said.

As stated by a painter who works at the official residence of Maliwal, two cars were vandalised and their front screen were broken.

''Maliwal is out of the station. And no other family member is also in the house, he said.

Legal action is being initiated, he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi, ''In the last few months, the law and order situation of Delhi has been in a bad state. Even the chairperson of Delhi Commission For Women is not safe. Murders are happening in broad daylight. I hope that LG sir will spare some time to repair the law and order situation.'' Last week, the DCW chief alleged that she had been receiving rape threats on Instagram after she wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show Bigg Boss in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against him during the #MeToo movement.

