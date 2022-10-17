Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ to release in November

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer “Yashoda” will make its debut in theatres countrywide on November 11, the makers announced on Monday.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, the action thriller will be released in five languages -- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

“Yashoda” is backed by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

Prasad called the film a ''new-age action thriller'' with a balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. ''On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music.

''We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch 'Yashoda','' the producer said in a statement.

“Yashoda” also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles.

