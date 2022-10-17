Left Menu

'Enchanted Garden': Artist Chameli Ramachandran paints her encounters with nature in new show

Known for her nature paintings, Ramachandran in her latest exhibition, Enchanted Garden, at the Vadehra Art Gallery has once again painted leaves, flowers, trees and familiar images in her inimitable painting style.Whether it is the graceful sway of palm fronds or the elegant lilt in the movement of kashphul plumes, Ramachandran adds a new dimension of deeper empathy in her paintings.Ramachandrans work carries the glimpses of her childhood years of schooling at Patha Bhavana in Santiniketan.

In her latest solo exhibition, artist Chameli Ramachandran has brought to canvas her encounters with plant life, either seen in her own garden or drawing from memory. Known for her nature paintings, Ramachandran in her latest exhibition, ''Enchanted Garden'', at the Vadehra Art Gallery has once again painted leaves, flowers, trees and familiar images in her inimitable painting style.

Whether it is the graceful sway of palm fronds or the elegant lilt in the movement of kashphul plumes, Ramachandran adds a new dimension of ''deeper empathy'' in her paintings.

Ramachandran's work carries the glimpses of her childhood years of schooling at Patha Bhavana in Santiniketan. For instance, some of the paintings put up at display have captured the impression of her looking up at the sky, through the canopies of tall trees, during the school hours.

''My love and wonder at the marvels of nature carries me on in my journey of life. This exhibition is only a glimpse to those joyous experiences,'' Ramachandran told PTI.

The latest exhibition showcases 77 of her artworks featuring her unique style of calligraphic brushwork in paintings of a rich tapestry of vegetation.

''Chameli has been painting plant life for decades now with great sensitivity. In these latest studies, however, there are new elements of deeper empathy and identification with the vegetal world that she is painting,'' the organisers said. They added that her paintings ''express a unique vision of the artist in which she is not a mere observer, but is deeply immersed in the essence of their being''.

''Her primary art subject has been nature and its embodiments, which she explores with sensitivity and admiration, in a unique confluence of Chinese meditative practices and the lushness of Indian landscapes, particularly in Bengal,'' they explained.

The exhibition comes to a close on November 14.

