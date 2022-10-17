Elgar: HC declines bail to activist Jagtap, says she was part of CPI (Maoist) 'conspiracy'

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, saying the National Investigation Agency's case against her was ''prima facie true'' and that she was part of a ''larger conspiracy'' hatched by the banned outfit CPI (Maoist)''.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav said Jagtap was an active member of the group Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), which during its stage play at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave on December 31, 2017, in Pune city gave not only ''aggressive, but highly provocative slogans''.

''We are of the considered opinion there are reasonable grounds for believing the allegations/accusations of the NIA against appellant (Jagtap) having conspired, attempted, advocated and abated the commission of a terrorist act as prima facie true,'' the court said.

''KKM admittedly performed and incited hatred and passion by performing on an agenda in the Elgar Parishad event. There is definitely a larger conspiracy within the Elgar Parishad conspiracy by the KKM and CPI (Maoist),'' the judgment said.

According to the NIA, KKM is a front organisation of the banned terror outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The HC dismissed the appeal filed by the 34-year-old activist-cum-singer challenging a February 2022 order of a special court refusing her bail.

Prima facie, after going through the material on record, there are reasonable grounds to believe the allegations/accusations against the appellant are true, the bench said.

''It is seen the appellant was in active touch with all other co-accused working for different mask organizations to further the objectives of CPI (Maoist). The Elgar Parishad event is thus a smaller conspiracy within the larger design and conspiracy of the CPI (Maoist) to further its agenda,'' the HC said.

''It is seen the CPI(Maoist) has chalked out a detailed strategy for furtherance of its objective to overthrow the democratically elected government of our country and the appellant and other co-accused are prima facie actively strategizing the same,'' the judgment added.

The NIA has alleged Jagtap was spreading activities of the CPI (Maoist) in urban areas and that she made efforts to mobilise Dalits at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave held to protest against the government and to create hatred against it.

The court, in its order, said it has gone through the transcript of the play enacted by KKM members at the event.

''On reading the same, we are afraid to state the role played by KKM and its activists on the date of event was not only aggressive, but also highly provocative and clearly designed to incite hatred and ignite passion,'' the bench said in its judgment.

The HC said content of the KKM play was directed against the democratically elected government.

''There are a number of innuendos in the text/words/performance of KKM which are pointed directly against the democratically elected government, for seeking to overthrow the government, ridicule the government, excerpts of which need to be mentioned here in order to highlight the role of appellant,'' it added.

The court referred to phrases used in the songs like “Acche din ”, “Gomutra ”, “Shakahar”, “the Prime-Minister referred to as an “infant”, “the PM's travelogy”, “RSS dress/outfit”, “Policies like Demonetization”, “Sanatan Dharma”, “Ram Mandir” etc.

It also had phrases “that Shivaji Maharaj being vehemently opposed to Muslims”, “that Tipu Sultan being against Hindus and he committed murders of Hindus and brought down temples”, “that Constitution is not the highest document, but according to Golwalkar Guruji it is Manusmruti”, “Behaviour and atrocities of Peshwas towards Dalits”, “Treatment and nomenclature of Dalit women by Peshwas”, “Atrocities on Dalits in today's India''.

The HC said several witness statements established the active presence of Jagtap with the Naxalite movement and its core members.

The division bench further noted during the search conducted at Jagtap's residence, the NIA had seized 'Shaniwarwada Elgar Parishad' bank account statements that clearly revealed the activist was looking after the entire account of income and expenditure of the Elgar Parishad event from October 2016.

''It is a detailed account of the entire income received, funds received and expenditure incurred, maintained by the appellant. The summary of account in the statement states that against the total income of Rs 3,83,790, there was an expenditure of 3,50,170 for the Shaniwarwada event,'' the judgment said.

The 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave was held at Shaniwarwada, an 18th century palace-fort located in the heart of Pune city.

''This accounting document negates the argument of appellant that she was merely a member of KKM who had gone to the event to perform and shout slogans just like others, when it is now revealed her role in organizing the Elgar Parishad event was much more and she was actively involved in the same since she maintained the entire income and expenditure account of the event,'' the HC added.

Jagtap, accused of singing and raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other KKM members, was arrested in September 2020 and has been lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai since then.

According to investigators, provocative speeches were allegedly made at the conclave, triggering violence at Koregaon-Bhima on the outskirts of Pune city on January 1, 2018.

The Pune police had claimed the event was backed by Maoists. The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

While Jagtap, a singer-cum-activist, claimed she was innocent and the NIA had failed to establish any prima facie evidence against her, the central agency said the activist made efforts to mobilise Dalits at the conclave.

Out of 16 persons arrested in the case, Father Stan Swamy died at a private hospital in Mumbai last year while in judicial custody. Two other accused, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, are out on bail. The rest are in jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)