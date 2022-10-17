Left Menu

Kevin Spacey wins dismissal of one of sex abuse accuser's claims

Reuters | New York | Updated: 17-10-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 19:41 IST
Kevin Spacey wins dismissal of one of sex abuse accuser's claims
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed one of the claims brought against Kevin Spacey by Anthony Rapp, who says the Oscar-winning actor made an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Rapp's claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, stating the claim repeated his allegations of battery against Spacey, now 63.

Rapp, now 50, testified earlier this month that an intoxicated Spacey - then 26 and acting on Broadway - climbed on top of him at a party at his Manhattan apartment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

Russian drones hit sunflower oil terminal in Ukraine's Mykolaiv - officials

 Ukraine
2
Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine presidential office: Kyiv hit by kamikaze drones

Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden takes aim at Big Pharma, Republicans in California and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator endorses Takeda's dengue vaccine; Biden ta...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts from Space Station

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule splashes down, returning 4 astronauts f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022