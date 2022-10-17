Kevin Spacey wins dismissal of one of sex abuse accuser's claims

A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed one of the claims brought against Kevin Spacey by Anthony Rapp, who says the Oscar-winning actor made an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed Rapp's claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress, stating the claim repeated his allegations of battery against Spacey, now 63.

Rapp, now 50, testified earlier this month that an intoxicated Spacey - then 26 and acting on Broadway - climbed on top of him at a party at his Manhattan apartment.

