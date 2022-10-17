Left Menu

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit gets into ugly spat with Shiv Thakare, latter calls her 'overactor'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare gets into a verbal spat at BB 16 new episode. You can check out the makers of the reality show's Twitter video if you want to see why Nimrit owes everyone an apology and breaks down.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 20:52 IST
When it comes to fights, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's name comes on top in the 'Bigg Boss' house. After garnering attention for her fights with co-contestant Priyanka Chahra Choudhary, Nimrit recently indulged in an ugly spat with Shiv Thakare. Makers of the Bigg Boss took to their Twitter handle and dropped a sneak peek of the latest episode.

The video features a fight between Nimrit and Shiv. The 'Choti Sardarni' actor was seen breaking down in her room while Shiv was heard saying, "overacting karke kuchch nahi hote hai." https://twitter.com/BiggBoss/status/1581708699785039872?

Then Nimrit shouts back at Shiv saying overacting kisko bola? Why Nimrit owes everyone an apology? A glimpse of Nimrit crying and telling about her anxiety issues to Sajid Khan and other housemates were seen in the video.

On Saturday, the first candidate from 'Bigg Boss 16' was eliminated. The first contestant to leave the home this season was Sreejita Dey. Being a well-known TV actress, Sreejita was thought to be a strong contender. In this case, her elimination from the competition shocked the other participants as well. Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', which premiered on October 1, also features Abdu Rozik, Ankit Gupta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan and more as contestants. (ANI)

