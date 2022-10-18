James Corden-starrer 'Mammals' to stream on Prime Video next month

Dark comedy drama ''Mammals'', starring James Corden, is set to premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on November 11.

Penned by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning writer Jez Butterworth, the UK Original series explores the complexities of modern marriage.

According to the streamer, ''Mammals'' also stars Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan, and Sally Hawkins.

The six-part series follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins) also widen.

''Mammals'' is directed by Stephanie Laing (known for ''Made for Love'' and ''Physical'') and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.

