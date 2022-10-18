Feel more of Saudi, feel more of Arabia this World Cup

Football enthusiasts from around the world are waiting with bated breath for the launch of the 22nd FIFA World Cup 2022. Hosting the quadrennial men's football championship this year is the Gulf country of Qatar. And amidst mounting excitement and millions of fans planning to attend the live matches, Saudi which is just a short flight away from Qatar is gearing up not only to house the tourists, but also to enamour them with a dynamic entertainment line-up and rich cultural offering which is guaranteed to ensue a memorable experience for all. But first, here is how you will be securing your admission to the pinnacle event in this year's sporting calendar. Begin your FIFA world cup Qatar 2022 journey Initiate your journeywith the following three steps: a. Purchase your tickets. b. Book your stay via the Qatar Accommodation Agency. If you are staying with friends or family, they need to register as your hosts so that your Hayya card application can be validated.

c. Apply for your digital Hayya Card: It not only serves as your entry permit to the country but also offers benefits such as free public transport for ticket holders on match days. And yet, the real charm of the Hayya Card is that it opens the gateway to Saudi as an extension to your Middle East adventure. Read on to learn about it. Your Hayya Card is entry to Saudi! Saudi recently announced the introduction of a new multi-entry visa to Saudi, availableto visitors holding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Hayya Card.Holders of the Hayya Card will be able to apply for the new visa online for free and book a trip to the authentic home of Arabia, before, during and after the World Cup. Visas will allow a 60-day stay in Saudi beginning 10 days before the tournament. The unparalleled hospitality of Saudi To increase air connectivity, Saudi is slated to operate 40 shuttle flights a day to Doha from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, more destinations than any other country in the region to be increased to 60 flights on the days the Saudi team plays. For those wanting a true Saudi experience, there is an array of accommodation options for you to base yourself in the authentic home of Arabia. Explore and experience the magnificent Arabian culture through an array of things to do and restaurants to dine at in the top three destinations in Saudi - Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla. Riyadh, the birthplace of contemporary Saudi As the country's capital, the city is a thriving metropolis with world-class dining, art and retail therapy. Yet, it has upheld its centuries-old history in its ancient architectures, museums and stunningsouqs. Riyadh Season, one of the world's largest lifestyle festivals, is a celebration of Riyadh through every touchpoint - music, art, theatre and food. Not to be missed is the third edition of the MDLBEAST festival, the biggest ever in the Middle East The places that offer the best of accommodation in Riyadh are: Four Seasons, The Ritz Carlton, Intercontinental, Fairmont and Shaza. For an unbeatable culinary experience, enjoy the authentic Saudi cuisine at Takya and Najd Village, Japanese at ROKA Riyadh, Cucina Italiano at Cipriani and delectable French food at LPM Restaurant and cafe.

Flight time: 1 hour 30 minutes from Doha Jeddah, the hub of Saudi's burgeoning art and music scene Jeddah is, in every sense, the true melting point of diverse cultures. The city is home to global UNESCO World Heritage site, the historic Al Balad with its Hijazi houses,windingwalkways and open museums. Jeddah is also famous for its stunning waterfront and divine Red Sea shores. A magical underwater journey offers one-of-a-kind coral reefs and an incomparable diving experience in unexplored waters.

While in Jeddah, you can book your accommodation atAssila, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Shangri-La, Waldorf Astoria,The House Hotel or Shada Hotel. Enjoy mouth-watering seafood cuisines at Tina and Central Fish Market, Chinese food at Shang Palace and authentic Saudi food at Abu Zaid. If you are game for some gourmet adventure, explore the Nikkei cuisine blending flavours from Peru and Japan at Kuuru.

Flight time: 2 hours and 20 minutes from Doha AlUla, the legacy of 7,000 years of human civilization There are few places left in the world where you can still feel like a true explorer of unchartered territory and AlUla is undoubtedly at the top of this list. Surrounded by stunning natural rock formations and canyons, AlUla offers a plethora of adventure sports options and cutting-edge art installations.Sightseeing in AlUla has to include a trip to the oasis.A contrast to the surrounding desert, the lush AlUla Oasis has a longstanding history and produces an abundance of citrus fruits and dates.

Book your luxe accommodation in AlUla at Canyon RV Park, Habitas AlUla, Shaden Resort, GathernAccommodations and the soon-to-be-opened Banyan Tree (in October 2022). For an unsurpassed culinary experience, enjoy the authentic Saudi cuisine at Suhail Old Town and Merkaz, cordon bleu at Maraya Social and Pink Camel Pastry Boutique and Cucina Italiano at Circolo.

Flight time: 5 hours from Doha The CEO Speaks Fahd Hamidaddin, the CEO and member of Board at Saudi Tourism Authority states, "Football lovers from around the world can book to visit Saudi with confidence. It's now easier than ever before to enjoy all that Saudi offers and I invite those visiting the region for the world cup to visit Saudi, the true home of Arabia and explore all that the country has to offer.

