Vicky Kaushal wraps first schedule of 'Sam Bahadur'

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said he has completed filming for the first schedule of his upcoming film ''Sam Bahadur''.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is based on the life and times of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest war heroes. The film went on floors in August.

Vicky, who plays the title role in ''Sam Bahadur'', took to Instagram to share the update.

''After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities... it's a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the bahadurs!!! Few more cities and few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SamBahadur @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies (sic),'' the 34-year-old actor captioned a series of photos from the film sets.

Produced by RSVP Movies, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw's wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Noted writer Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of ''Sam Bahadur'' along with Meghna's father Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava of ''Badhaai Ho!'' fame.

Gulzar also serves as a lyricist on the movie with music by the popular trio Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

''Sam Bahadur'' reunites Vicky and Meghna after their 2018 superhit spy drama ''Raazi'', which was headlined by Alia Bhatt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)