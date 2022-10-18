Left Menu

Viral video: Man's proposal to girlfriend in front of Eiffel Tower has SRK connection

A man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to SRK's song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 18:11 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the true embodiment of love in Bollywood. With his movies and songs, he has taught us several ways on how to make your partner feel special. Recently, a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh's song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The girlfriend looked surprised and even grooved with him. A "Marry Me" sign was planted on the spot with rose petals and candles. Doesn't it sound magical?

The video of the man has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens especially SRK's fans elated. The clip, which has been shared by Sachin Tandon, on Twitter, captures the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik, the hit track was picturised on SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

The now-viral video has garnered over 2.3 million views so far. "How beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Adorable. One of the best proposals," another one wrote. "This is so cute," a netizen wrote.

However, there are also social media users who are not impressed with the man's creativity. "Too cheesy," a netizen commented.

"People can do anything to gain attention," another one wrote. What are your thoughts on this marriage proposal? (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

