Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial 'Uunchai' trailer out

Finally the trailer of Sooraj Barjatya's much-awaited movie 'Uunchai' is out. On Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan treated fans with the video on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B dropped the trailer along with a caption.

He wrote, "Shower this one with love and affection. It deserves all of it! It's special. It's #Uunchai!" https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2OVw_Bsku/

The two-minute fifty-second long video, showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa planning and discussing the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. Parineeti is seen as a trainer in the movie as she trains them for their task and eventually they make it possible with Neena and Sarika too in the company.

With the company of Neena and Sarika, they climb mount Everest. The video ends with a beautiful song 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' by Kishore Kumar dedicated to their friend Danny.

'Uunchai' is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The story is about friends and their bond. Previously makers unveiled the first-look posters of Amitabh, Anupam, Boman Irani and others.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration of the 'Kill Dill' actor along with Amitabh Bachchan and Sooraj Barjatya. The film marks the directorial comeback of Sooraj Barjatya after his 2015 family drama 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' which starred Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

The movie is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna in the lead roles. Apart from 'Uunchai', Amitabh will next be seen in 'The Intern' remake with Deepika Padukone. He is also a part of 'Project K'. (ANI)

