Vicky Kaushal wraps up first schedule of 'Sam Bahadur'

The first schedule of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' has come to an end. Sharing the update, Vicky took to Instagram and wrote,"After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities... it's a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the Bahadurs!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making Sam Bahadur."

He also shared a few images and videos from the last day of the film's first schedule. In one of the pictures, Vicky is seen posing with director Meghna Gulzar with his back to the camera. In another photo, he is seen cutting a cake with his team as they Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala(RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's greatest war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role.

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film, which went on floors in August. 'Sam Bahadur' will hit the theatres in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)