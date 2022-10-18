Left Menu

LA's Cakeland draws visitors with layers of frosting, crystals

Visitors to Cakeland walk through a series of maze-like rooms built from the ground up out of what looks like lavishly decorated cakes, made entirely of artificial materials. "Everything's fake. It's bizarre," said Maggie Nelson, a 22-year-old Los Angeles resident, as she walked through the gallery. "It feels like you're inside the cake, but in like a layered way.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:07 IST
LA's Cakeland draws visitors with layers of frosting, crystals
  • Country:
  • United States

Swarovski crystals, mirrors and gallons of fake frosting and cherries are whipped together in an immersive Los Angeles art gallery built to feel like a giant multi-layered cake. Visitors to Cakeland walk through a series of maze-like rooms built from the ground up out of what looks like lavishly decorated cakes, made entirely of artificial materials.

"Everything's fake. It needs to look beautiful," said artist Scott Hove, who created Cakeland. "I've got to use acrylic instead of sugar. Otherwise, this is going to be Ant Land, there's going to be bugs everywhere."

Hove said he has long been fascinated by artificial representation of items, and collected fake food as a child. He said he chose cakes for the exhibit because they are beautiful and "fun to do," though he adds in some darker elements as well. "I love how weird it is. I love the dark rooms and the creepy things mixed with the happy pastel aesthetic of this room. It's bizarre," said Maggie Nelson, a 22-year-old Los Angeles resident, as she walked through the gallery.

"It feels like you're inside the cake, but in like a layered way. It's a very layered cake."

Also Read: Los Angeles council president steps down after audio leak of racist comments

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
2
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022