Shanaya Kapoor raises temperature in black shimmery dress

Bollywood debutant Shanaya Kapoor dropped latest pictures from her recent shoot in Dubai

ANI | Updated: 18-10-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 18-10-2022 23:50 IST
Shanaya Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood debutant Shanaya Kapoor shared hot pictures on her social media account on Tuesday. Shanaya took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures wherein she can be seen donning a little black dress while keeping her hair open. She gave multiple poses for the camera. She wore high heels to complete her look. Shanaya stood beside a swimming pool near a staircase with the Dubai skyline in the background.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "spamming shoot photos while eating wagamama noodles." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2iitULqCA/?hl=en

As soon as she shared the post, her BFFs Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan showered love in the comment section. Khushi wrote, "Wooooooo" while Suhana commented, "Wowwwww".

Shanaya is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', essaying the role of Nimrit.

In the movie, she will be seen with Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she wrote. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

