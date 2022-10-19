Left Menu

Michael B Jordan's directorial debut 'Creed 3' trailer out now

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan has now unveiled the action-packed trailer of her directorial debut film 'Creed 3' which marks his comeback as the boxing star Adonis Creed.

Hollywood star Michael B Jordan, on Tuesday, unveiled the trailer of his directorial debut film 'Creed 3'. Taking to Instagram, Jordan shared the trailer which he captioned, "My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there's no film that has been more personal to me and no film I've felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise. Link in bio."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3Gx3AJn51/ In the action-packed trailer, Jordan could be seen returning once again as the star boxer Adonis Creed.

The sports action film is all set to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the first instalment of the super-hit franchise was released in 2015, followed by 'Creed 2' in 2018 which was directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Upon release, 'Creed III' will face off against Paramount's 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Tessa Thompson is reprising her role as Donnie's girlfriend Bianca and Phylicia Rashad is returning as his stepmother Mary Anne. Jonathan Majors is joining the cast as Anderson Dame, an apparent antagonist to Adonis, reported Variety.

'Creed III' will be the first 'Rocky' film without Sylvester Stallone, who created the character and played the ultimate underdog Rocky Balboa in eight movies, at least making an appearance. The 'Creed' sequel wraps up with Adonis making peace with his late father's burdensome legacy, and Rocky travelling to Vancouver to bury the hatchet with his estranged son and meet his grandson. Plot details for the third chapter in the spinoff series have been kept under wraps.

As per Variety, when Jordan announced in 2021 that he would step behind the camera for the first time, he called directing an "aspiration, but the timing had to be right." He said, "This franchise and, in particular, the themes of 'Creed III' are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."

The film, which was shot using Imax cameras, began production in early 2022 and wrapped in the middle of the year. (ANI)

