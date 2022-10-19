K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty

Left Menu

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m.

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.

The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday. "Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," according to the Bighit Music statement posted on global fandom platform Weverse.

The announcement came after band's management group HYBE , which owns Bighit, on Monday said Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service. In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, but reunited on Saturday to perform a free concert in the city of Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the port city.

