Advait Chandan rubbishes fall-out rumours with Aamir Khan after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle

Director Advait Chandan reacted to the ongoing rumours about the fallout between the director and actor Aamir Khan because of the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 07:18 IST
Advait Chandan, Aamir Khan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood director Advait Chandan, on Tuesday, rubbished all the rumours about a fall-out between the duo after their film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed to perform well at the box office. Taking to Instagram, Advait shared a picture which he captioned, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj2kv-nIKLl/ In the picture, Advait and Aamir could be seen posing at a beach with a surfing board in between them.

Helmed by Advait, the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles. During the promotions, the film got into a lot of controversies because of the viral #boycottlaalsinghchaddha trend.

While the rumours of 'all is not well' between the director-actor duo Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan have been floating around, the audience has been keeping an eye on receiving more information about the same. Amid all the speculations, the director has come up with a clarification on the same and normalized the unnecessary talks about the floating rumours. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is currently streaming on the OTT platform Netflix.

Previously, Advait and Aamir collaborated for the musical drama film 'Secret Superstar' which was declared a super hit at the box office. Meanwhile, the official announcement of Aamir's next film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

