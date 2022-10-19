Left Menu

Daniel Craig receives same royal honour as his former on-screen avatar James Bond

Daniel Craig has received the same honour as James Bond, the fictional British spy the actor played in five films.On Tuesday morning, Princess Anne awarded the 54-year-old star the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. Bond was also a member of the Royal Navy.The actor succeeded Pierce Brosnan in the role of Bond, making his debut with the 2006 film Casino Royale.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:35 IST
Daniel Craig receives same royal honour as his former on-screen avatar James Bond
Daniel Craig Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Daniel Craig has received the same honour as James Bond, the fictional British spy the actor played in five films.

On Tuesday morning, Princess Anne awarded the 54-year-old star the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. It's the very recognition the fictional 007 character, created by Ian Fleming, received.

The official Twitter account of The Royal Family shared a photograph from the ceremony held at the Windsor Castle.

''We've been expecting you...'' the tweet reads.

''The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honour held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.'' In his novels, Fleming mentioned that Bond received the distinction in ''From Russia, with Love'' and ''On Her Majesty's Secret Service''.

In 2021, Craig was appointed honorary commander in the UK Royal Navy. Bond was also a member of the Royal Navy.

The actor succeeded Pierce Brosnan in the role of Bond, making his debut with the 2006 film ''Casino Royale''. His last appearance as the suave MI6 agent was last year's ''No Time To Die''.

Craig will next reprise his role of the detective Benoit Blanc in the ''Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022