Left Menu

MP: Lookout circular issued against couple accused in actor Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case

The police are also trying to contact Thakkars fianc, who is currently in the United States, he said. A case was registered against the accused couple under Indian Penal Code Section 306 abetment of suicide, police said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 12:13 IST
MP: Lookout circular issued against couple accused in actor Vaishali Thakkar's suicide case
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lookout circular has been issued against a couple accused of abetting the suicide of noted TV actor Vaishali Thakkar, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday.

The accused - Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha Navlani, who lived in the neighbourhood of Thakkar (29) in Indore, are absconding since she took the extreme step on Sunday, police said. A reward of Rs 5,000 each has also been announced on the accused couple, Mishra told reporters here.

Thakkar, known for her role in serials like 'Sasural Simar Ka', was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole in her house in Saibag Colony of Indore on Sunday, police earlier said.

A five-page suicide note was found at the spot in which Thakkar named Rahul Navlani for harassing her, they had said.

Thakkar's family members had also alleged that Rahul Navlani was troubling her since he came to know about her plans to get married.

''A lookout circular has been issued against the couple accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case to prevent them from fleeing the country," Mishra said. The police are also trying to contact Thakkar's fiancé, who is currently in the United States, he said. A case was registered against the accused couple under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022