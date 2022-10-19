Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut to portray theatre superstar Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar directorial

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play theatre superstar Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar directorial.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 13:00 IST
Kangana Ranaut to portray theatre superstar Noti Binodini in Pradeep Sarkar directorial
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency', is coming up with another biopic - that of legendary theatre artist Noti Binodini. The film will be helmed by ace filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, as per a statement shared by Kangana's team.

"I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artists of this country," Kangana said. The film is written by Prakash Kapadia of 'Devdas' and 'Padmavat' fame.

Kangana is expected to start shooting for the film early next year, after wrapping Emergency. Born in 1862, Binodini grew up under the tutelage of Girish Chandra Ghosh and appeared in her first performance at the age of 12. She became such a name in the proscenium theatre form of the European genre that European theatre lovers would call her 'the flower of native stages'.

During a career spanning twelve years, she enacted over eighty roles, which included those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She was one of the first South Asian actresses of the theatre to write her own autobiography. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

