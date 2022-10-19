Left Menu

Sunny Deol gives "bhutta" treat to his gang on his 66th birthday

Sunny Deol is celebrating his 66th birthday with his gang in hills. On his birthday, he gave "bhutta" treat to his friends.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 14:57 IST
Sunny Deol gives "bhutta" treat to his gang on his 66th birthday
Sunny Deol and his gang (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sunny Deol chose to celebrate his 66th birthday with his team in Manali. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a few photographs in which he is seen giving 'bhutta' treats to his friends on his birthday.

"Birthday Bhutte Treat with Gang," he captioned the post. In one of the images, Sunny is seen taking a bite of his deliciously charred corn.

Sunny received several birthday wishes on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Sunny Pra," actor Jackie Shroff commented.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, too, dropped a heartfelt wish for him on Instagram. "I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday," Bobby wrote, adding a picture of him with his "bhaiya."

The Deol brothers have also worked together in a few films, including Dillagi, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. The two will be seen in 'Apne 2' soon. The sequel will also star their father Dharmendra and Sunny's son Karan Deol. Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

The Apne 2 team will start shooting for the film soon. Reportedly, they will also head to London for the major sequence of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022