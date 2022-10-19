OTT has made it possible to make a bold film like ‘Maja Ma’: Madhuri Dixit Nene

Superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene says digital platforms have freed storytellers from the trappings of box office and has made it possible for actors to take up ''bold'' subjects like her latest Prime Video release ''Maja Ma''.

In the film, the actor plays Pallavi Patel, a closeted lesbian on a quest to keep her perfect family together while maintaining her individuality. Madhuri made her OTT debut with Netflix series ''The Fame Game'' earlier this year.

"Times were different in the 90s. With the advent of OTT, different stories can be told without having to think of constraints of releasing them in theatres. On OTT the stories can be told the way you want to and you can pick subjects you want to,'' the actor told PTI in an interview.

Makers are now telling stories for a global audience, Madhuri said.

''On OTT people watch films and series from all over the world, with different topics and that has made it possible for people here to come out and make a bold film like this," she added.

Directed by Anand Tiwari of "Bandish Bandits" fame, the first Amazon India original movie, also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ninad Kamat.

Madhuri is known for commercial outings such as "Tezaab", "Dil", "Khalnayak" and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!" as well as critical successes "Mrityudand", "Prahaar", and "Pukar", ''Lajja'' and ''Dedh Ishqiya''.

The 55-year-old actor said her star status never influenced her career choices.

"In my mind, I never saw myself as a superstar. Even when I was doing films like 'Khalnayak', 'Beta', 'Raja', 'Mrityudand', 'Prahar'... I don't think I looked at myself as an actor belonging to one particular genre. I look at the story that we are going to tell through the movie," she said.

The film has received mixed reviews, but both the actor and the director are elated with the response. Anand said he is happy to see all kinds of reactions, but the real success for him is that the film could initiate a conversation around destigmatising homosexuality.

''The audience we are addressing is the one that would not sit together and watch this film together. They have had conversations. If the audience agrees with the conversation and think this needs to go further or be braver, it is great," he said.

Anand said members of LGBTQIA+ community were involved with the project right from the scripting stage.

''Besides, there were people from the community who watched the film prior to the release, to make sure we were doing it sensitively and with the right spirit,'' he added.

As an actor, Madhuri said she made sure to not adhere to the stereotypes and just focus on the character's journey.

"She is a mother, a lovely wife, part of the community and an important figure as she helps women to organise garba. She plays all these roles but what comes out is a small part of her personality. We see these people every day. There was no stereotype or anything that we followed. We followed the story of this woman and her journey," she added.

The actor believes stars promoting inclusivity through their films attract more attention to the subject.

"I have my own fan base, an audience that looks up to me. When we started making this film, our intention was to make it with a lot of sensitivity and graciousness. If the message reaches more people because of my presence, I will be happy," she added.

