Entertainment News Roundup: Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"; Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music and more

Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

Rapper Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" on Tuesday, triumphing over contenders including Harry Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg for the British music award. The 28-year-old, previously nominated in 2019 for album "Grey Area", was among favourites to scoop the award for her critically-acclaimed record.

Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international "Got Talent" TV series, "American Idol" and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

Film festival gives Gazans a rare taste of the movies

Film buffs in the Gaza Strip, who for decades have been deprived of going to the movies due to the destruction of cinemas during bouts of unrest in the enclave, are enjoying a rare chance to see a slate of films on the big screen. Cinema once flourished in Gaza, with audiences flocking to see Arab, Western and Asian films, but the movie houses were torched in the First Intifada in 1987 and then burned down again in 1996 during another wave of internal violence.

Saudi MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production companies as diplomatic ties thaw

Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East's largest broadcaster, said on Wednesday it had signed a five-year partnership with two Turkish production houses, signaling an end to an unofficial boycott imposed on Turkey by Saudi Arabia as the two countries work to improve ties. MBC, which in March 2018 scrapped Turkish programs including soap operas popular with Arab audiences, said in a statement that the deal would allow it to exclusively host content from Medyapim and Ay Yapim production houses, and produce original Arabic-language content in Saudi Arabia.

A Minute With: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson on 'Banshees of Inisherin'

Fourteen years after "In Bruges", filmmaker Martin McDonagh has brought Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson back together for male friendship and break-up comedy-drama "The Banshees of Inisherin". Set and filmed on an island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" tells the story of great friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson). However, Colm unexpectedly ends their friendship, delivering an ultimatum should the former bother him.

Shares in BTS' management rise after band clears uncertainty over military service

The announcement by K-pop mega band BTS that members would serve mandatory military service in South Korea has removed a cloud of uncertainty that has hung over their plans. Investors in HYBE Co, BTS' management group, responded to the news by driving its shares up as much as 7.8% on Tuesday.

Russell Crowe at beer-and-popcorn Vatican screening of new film

The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe. Crowe, in Italy for the Rome Film Festival, dropped into the Vatican's small projection room - which seats only about 50 people - to greet the audience between two back-to-back screenings.

K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

