Disha Patani tries to "earn holiday sweets" by sweating it out at gym

Disha Patani, one of the fitness enthusiasts treated fans with a glimpse of her hardcore training session on Wednesday, on social media. Disha was last stationed in Goa for a shoot and as soon as returned, she is back at kickboxing, which is apparently her favourite activity to do. While she was away for the shoot, she missed kickboxing and now that she has returned, she is right back at her fitness routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor dropped a video of herself going out and out with her training session. In the video, Disha was seen dressed in black gym wear. Along with her killing boxing moves, she also flaunted her toned abs.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tryna earn my holiday sweets". https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4lQgetMvj/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

