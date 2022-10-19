Left Menu

Disha Patani tries to "earn holiday sweets" by sweating it out at gym

As Diwali is round the corner, Disha Patani is already following her hardcore workout routine and is motivating her followers to follow one too.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 18:46 IST
Disha Patani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Disha Patani, one of the fitness enthusiasts treated fans with a glimpse of her hardcore training session on Wednesday, on social media. Disha was last stationed in Goa for a shoot and as soon as returned, she is back at kickboxing, which is apparently her favourite activity to do. While she was away for the shoot, she missed kickboxing and now that she has returned, she is right back at her fitness routine.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ek Villain Returns' actor dropped a video of herself going out and out with her training session. In the video, Disha was seen dressed in black gym wear. Along with her killing boxing moves, she also flaunted her toned abs.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Tryna earn my holiday sweets". https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4lQgetMvj/

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

