Katrina Kaif shares BTS moments with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Actor Katrina Kaif, on Wednesday, shares behind-the-scenes from 'Phone Bhoot' which features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The 'Raajneeti' actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video where Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant are having fun while practising their music with the crew. They are also seen enjoying the music launch of their upcoming film.

Calling it a 'madness', she wrote, "Just a little Bhoot madness .....". https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5Xa4_gzsu/

Soon after Katrina shared the video, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped fire and heart emoticons. 'Phone Bhoot' which was helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, is all set to release on November 4.

The film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. 'Phone Bhoot' will face a box office clash with two big films, Arjun Kapoor's dark comedy 'Kuttey' and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

