Soni Razdan reveals how Alia Bhatt bags her role in 'Student Of The Year' while planning to join a drama school

Mom-to-be and actor Alia Bhatt completed 10 years in the Indian film industry on October 19, 2022. Marking the day, she penned a heartfelt note. To celebrate this special occasion, Alia's mother Soni Razdan recalled how Alia bagged her role in 'Student of the Year' while pursuing a diploma in a drama school. Taking to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, she shared a montage video of scenes from the movie 'SOTY'.

She wrote a long post that read, "Student of the Year came from Out Of Nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I'm so glad she could do - and acting in a movie was a distant dream ... one which we were not at all prepared for ... just yet." Soni went on to reveal that the movie came out of nowhere for Alia. "The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something !"

She also thanked Karan Johar for auditioning her, "Thank you @karanjohar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes - a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5E2dwjEBd/?hl=en

After sharing the post, Karan left a sweet note for Soni which read, "Soni!!!! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me." Recently, Alia dropped a sun-kissed photo of herself and penned the sweetest gratitude post. She wrote, "10 years today...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4mhGPLRVM/?hl=en Alia made her debut in 2012 with 'Student of the Year', which also marks the foray of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in cinema.

The 29-year-old has undoubtedly evolved as an actress. After 'Student of the Year', she has proved her mettle again and again with films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons and Darlings and has mixed it up with commercial choices like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States and more. She has also expanded her wings globally. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action spy thriller is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Speaking of her personal life, she is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. After tying the knot in April 2022, the couple in June announced their pregnancy. (ANI)

