Left Menu

Soni Razdan reveals how Alia Bhatt bags her role in 'Student Of The Year' while planning to join a drama school

Alia Bhatt completed a decade in the film industry on Wednesday and to celebrate this special occasion, her mom Soni Razdan shared an emotional note.

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 23:07 IST
Soni Razdan reveals how Alia Bhatt bags her role in 'Student Of The Year' while planning to join a drama school
Alia Bhatt with mom Soni Razdan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mom-to-be and actor Alia Bhatt completed 10 years in the Indian film industry on October 19, 2022. Marking the day, she penned a heartfelt note. To celebrate this special occasion, Alia's mother Soni Razdan recalled how Alia bagged her role in 'Student of the Year' while pursuing a diploma in a drama school. Taking to her Instagram handle, on Wednesday, she shared a montage video of scenes from the movie 'SOTY'.

She wrote a long post that read, "Student of the Year came from Out Of Nowhere for our baby @aliaabhatt and when we least expected it! At the time Alia was busy working on her International Baccalaureate- a diploma I'm so glad she could do - and acting in a movie was a distant dream ... one which we were not at all prepared for ... just yet." Soni went on to reveal that the movie came out of nowhere for Alia. "The plan was for Alia to go to a drama school and then somehow try to get a role in something !"

She also thanked Karan Johar for auditioning her, "Thank you @karanjohar for auditioning her, and giving her a chance to work on herself before finally casting our girl. So happy she got the opportunity to do this film, and have you as her mentor, guide, best friend and yes - a second father. With immense gratitude and love, and huge congratulations and blessings always." https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj5E2dwjEBd/?hl=en

After sharing the post, Karan left a sweet note for Soni which read, "Soni!!!! So much love to Bhatsaab and you for trusting me." Recently, Alia dropped a sun-kissed photo of herself and penned the sweetest gratitude post. She wrote, "10 years today...and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic love love and only love."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj4mhGPLRVM/?hl=en Alia made her debut in 2012 with 'Student of the Year', which also marks the foray of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in cinema.

The 29-year-old has undoubtedly evolved as an actress. After 'Student of the Year', she has proved her mettle again and again with films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kapoor and Sons and Darlings and has mixed it up with commercial choices like Brahmastra, the Dulhania series, 2 States and more. She has also expanded her wings globally. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The action spy thriller is coming to Netflix in 2023.

Speaking of her personal life, she is currently expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. After tying the knot in April 2022, the couple in June announced their pregnancy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022