Mickey Rourke to star opposite Dessy Tenekedjieva in 'The Wheels of Heaven'

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke is all set to star opposite Dessy Tenekedjieva in 'The Wheels of Heaven'. Helmed by Ben Charles Edward, the film also stars Gary Stretch, Geoff Bell, Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the story of 'The Wheels of Heaven' follows a troubled young girl, Iva (Ivanova), meeting a charming older boy (Nikolov) who gives her the strength to stand up and find her own path in life. But is the boy, as he claims, the fallen angel Lucifer sent to guide Iva in her destiny to save the human race? Or is he a delusional and dangerous young man? "The Wheels of Heaven is a tense thriller and at times a touching coming-of-age story; a love letter to the Devil," said Edwards. "I wanted to pay heed to the ultimate fictional text of Mark Twain's The Mysterious Stranger, with both pieces examining the ambiguity of 'good' and 'evil', and exploring how these concepts relate to life as it's actually lived and the delicate balance between them. To quote the movie, 'there is darkness in the most virtuous and light in the corrupt'," Deadline reported.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

