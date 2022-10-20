Left Menu

Mickey Rourke to star opposite Dessy Tenekedjieva in 'The Wheels of Heaven'

Hollywood star and Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke is all set to work opposite actor Dessy Tenekedjieva in an upcoming tense thriller film 'The Wheels of Heaven'.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:01 IST
Mickey Rourke to star opposite Dessy Tenekedjieva in 'The Wheels of Heaven'
Mickey Rourke (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke is all set to star opposite Dessy Tenekedjieva in 'The Wheels of Heaven'. Helmed by Ben Charles Edward, the film also stars Gary Stretch, Geoff Bell, Eleonora Ivanova and Dimitar Nikolov in the lead roles.

According to Deadline, the story of 'The Wheels of Heaven' follows a troubled young girl, Iva (Ivanova), meeting a charming older boy (Nikolov) who gives her the strength to stand up and find her own path in life. But is the boy, as he claims, the fallen angel Lucifer sent to guide Iva in her destiny to save the human race? Or is he a delusional and dangerous young man? "The Wheels of Heaven is a tense thriller and at times a touching coming-of-age story; a love letter to the Devil," said Edwards. "I wanted to pay heed to the ultimate fictional text of Mark Twain's The Mysterious Stranger, with both pieces examining the ambiguity of 'good' and 'evil', and exploring how these concepts relate to life as it's actually lived and the delicate balance between them. To quote the movie, 'there is darkness in the most virtuous and light in the corrupt'," Deadline reported.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022