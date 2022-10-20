Left Menu

Mumbai-based pilot of helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand cremated in Delhi

The Mumbai-based pilot of the helicopter, who was killed along with six pilgrims when his chopper crashed into a hill in Uttarakhand, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday, his family member said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 06:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai-based pilot of the helicopter, who was killed along with six pilgrims when his chopper crashed into a hill in Uttarakhand, was cremated in Delhi on Wednesday, his family member said. Singh (57) was living in a posh housing society in the Andheri suburb of the metropolis and is survived by his wife Shireen Anandita and daughter Firoza Singh.

The ill-fated six-seater chopper - Bell 407 (VT-RPN) operated by the city-based Aryan Aviation - was ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi when it crashed into a hill due to poor visibility, bursting into flames on Tuesday. Talking to PTI, his wife Anandita said his last rites were performed on Wednesday evening at Naraina Vihar in South West Delhi at the army crematorium in the presence of his family members and friends.

''After conducting the last rites, we are still in Delhi. We will now go to Uttarkashi, where his belongings are kept,'' she said. ''He was a good husband, a good father and a good friend. We will always miss him...We can't do anything as accident is accident,'' she said.

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the chopper crash. Teams of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and aviation regulator DGCA will be probing the helicopter crash.

