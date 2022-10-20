Left Menu

Maniesh Paul considers meeting Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali, but why?

Maniesh Paul is Amitabh Bachchan's huge fan.He recently met him and sought his blessings before leaving for Delhi this Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 08:39 IST
Maniesh Paul considers meeting Amitabh Bachchan before Diwali, but why?
Maniesh Paul and Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maniesh Paul's Diwali celebrations have a huge Amitabh Bachchan connection. Every year during Diwali, he pays a visit to Big B to seek his blessings. Continuing the ritual, Maniesh recently met the megastar and took his blessings.

Taking to Instagram, Maniesh shared a note dedicated to Amitabh and wrote, "And that's how my Diwali starts. Been a ritual for a long time now. Before I leave for Delhi to my house for Diwali I start with taking blessings for Diwali from @amitabhbachchan sir...its a rule!bas." He shared that he feels "magical" after meeting Big B.

"I feel the magic! I get energy from him which can't be explained in words!!I simply can't explain the feeling!!especially the last pic...sir, I love you and you know it!!Your fanboy for life," Maniesh added. Alongside the note, he shared pictures from the special meeting.

In one of the images, Big B is seen giving Maniesh a tight hug. Maniesh's post for Big B has garnered several likes and comments.

"How lovely," Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma, commented. Actors Elli AvrRam and Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to the post with a string of red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maniesh is busy hosting a new season of 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa', while Amitabh is gearing up for the release of 'Uunchai', which also stars Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. The film will hit the theatres on November 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global
4
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022