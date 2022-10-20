Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 09:22 IST
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' to resume filming in January, a year after shooting incident
Alec Baldwin (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The work on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' will most probably resume in January, more than a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on set. However, the production will not return to New Mexico, where a criminal investigation and state workplace safety proceedings remain unresolved, Variety reported.

The filmmaking team is planning to restart production in California. The production company announced a settlement on Oct. 5 with Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the cinematographer. Under the agreement, the production will be able to resume after a 15-month hiatus. Matthew Hutchins said in a statement that completing the film would be a way "to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."

Halyna Hutchins was shot while preparing a scene in a church with actor Alec Baldwin on October 21, 2021. Baldwin unholstered a gun, which he had been told was "cold," and it fired. The bullet passed through her body and lodged in the shoulder of director Joel Souza. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Souza, who is returning to complete the film, was released from the hospital later that day. (ANI)

