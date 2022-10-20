Left Menu

Lakeith Stanfield, Omar Sy to star in Jeymes Samuel's 'The Book of Clarence'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 10:56 IST
Lakeith Stanfield, Omar Sy to star in Jeymes Samuel's 'The Book of Clarence'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Atlanta'' actor LaKeith Stanfield and ''Lupin'' star Omar Sy will play the lead roles in filmmaker Jeymes Samuel's next feature project.

The movie, titled ''The Book of Clarence'', is Samuel's follow-up to his Netflix westerner ''The Harder They Fall'', as per entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is said to be set during the bible era with Stanfield playing the titular character of Clarence.

Samuel will direct the project from his own script and also produce along with James Lassiter, Shawn Carter and Tendo Nagenda.

Stanfield currently stars in the final season of the hit FX show ''Atlanta''. He will be next seen in Apple TV+ series ''The Changeling'' and Disney’s ''The Haunted Mansion''.

French star Sy is best known for starring in blockbusters such as ''The Intouchables'', ''Jurassic World'' and ''X-Men: Days of Future Past''.

The actor is looking forward to the third season of his Netflix series ''Lupin'', which turned out to be the streamer’s one of the most-watched non-English-language series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022