Ron Perlman boards Liam Neeson-led 'Thug'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:27 IST
Hollywood veteran Ron Perlman will feature alongside Liam Neeson in the upcoming gangster thriller ''Thug''.

The film marks a reunion between director Hans Petter Moland and Neeson after they worked on the 2019 movie ''Cold Pursuit''.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Perlman joined the cast along with actors Yolonda Ross and Daniel Diemer.

''Thug'' revolves around an aging Boston gangster (Neeson) who attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, though the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly.

Moland will direct the project from a screenplay by Tony Gayton. The film comes from Sculptor Media and Electromagnetic Production.

Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing the movie alongside Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman.

Perlman was most recently seen in filmmaker Adam McKay’s satirical film ''Don’t Look Up'' for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s ''Nightmare Alley''. He will next star in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series ''Poker Face'' and Paramount’s ''Transformers: Rise of the Beasts''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

