Left Menu

'Heartbreak High': Hit teen drama renewed for Season 2

The hit Australian teen drama series 'Heartbreak High' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 11:31 IST
'Heartbreak High': Hit teen drama renewed for Season 2
Poster of Heartbreak High (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The hit Australian teen drama series 'Heartbreak High' has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. As per the reports of Variety, the new series' plot involves a map that has been scrawled on a school wall that shows the sexual antics of Hartley High students. The diagram's namesakes are all required to take a sex education course.

Since the new series debut on September 14, 2022, it has: spent five weeks among the top 10 Netflix TV shows in Australia; spent three weeks among the top 10 Netflix TV shows worldwide (rising to #6, #5, and #8 and accumulating over 42.6M hours viewed in those three weeks); and reached the top 10 shows in more than 43 countries, including the United States, parts of Europe, Africa, and Asia. According to Variety, season 2 of 'Heartbreak High,' produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, will feature a reunion of the previous cast. They gathered in Sydney, Australia, and the nearby Gadigal, Dharug, Dharawal, and Ku-ring-gai lands for pre-production and filming.

According to Variety, the show is an updated version of a classic Australian television programme aired on Network Ten from 1994 to 1996. An updated version that the BBC partially funded had a second run that aired on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation from 1997 to 1999. The 1993 Australian film 'The Heartbreak Kid' served as the inspiration for the show, which follows the lives of students and faculty at a multicultural school in Sydney. That itself had its beginnings in a stage play from 1987. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022