Shehnaaz Gill flaunts 'Punjabipan' with Vicky Kaushal

Shehnaaz Gill met actor Vicky Kaushal at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared pictures with him and flaunted their "Punjabipan".

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 12:38 IST
Shehnaaz Gill and Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shehnaaz Gill is extremely happy and the reason behind her happiness is none other than actor Vicky Kaushal. Yes, you read it right. Shehnaaz, on Wednesday, met Vicky at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, she gave her fans a glimpse of her encounter with her fellow Punjabi.

In the images, Shehnaaz is seen hugging and smiling with Vicky at the party. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Hun bani na gal (That's what I am talking about)... 2 Punjabi ek frame vich (2 Punjabi in one frame) Vicky Kaushal" and added a red heart emoji.

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party was a star-studded bash. Apart from Vicky and Shehnaaz, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Shilpa Shetty, and Nora Fatehi among others also attended the party. Vicky arrived at the party with his wife Katrina. Vicky opted for blue and white ethnic wear, while Katrina draped a red saree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

