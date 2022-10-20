Mithila Palkar to perform at Spoken Fest 2022

- Other exciting line-up includes When Chai Met Toast, Sid Sriram, Babil Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Shayan Roy, Ahsaas Channa, Sushant Divgikar, Deveshi Sehgal, Rakesh Tiwari, Alif amongst others October, 2022: Spoken Fest is back with its 4th edition and this season it’s larger than ever. Organised on the 19th & 20th November at the Jio Gardens, BKC, this cultural melee of poetry, music, dance, drama and words announced its line of artists and it is very exciting!! Talented actor Mithila Palkar is taking the stage showcasing her creative side along with rocking act by the fastest growing popular band, When Chai Met Toast. The multilingual Indie Folk/alternative rock band from Kochi is extremely popular for their simple, joyful and optimistic approach to emotions, relationships and life in general.

An all-inclusive festival, the platform also gives opportunity to young -budding artists, poets to showcase their talents. Spoken Fest has put Indian storytelling and spoken word on the global map. Brain Child of Roshan Abbas & organised by Kommune, Spoken Fest 4.0 will be showcasing 65+ performances. The line-up also features artists such as soulful singing sensation Sid Sriram, the very talented & creative Babil Khan, son of actor Irfan Khan, YouTube sensation & content creator Shayan Roy, Singer Deveshi Sehgal, Rakesh Tiwari, Alif amongst others. With multiple stages peppered across the venue, attend this beautiful gathering and celebration of stories and storytelling by acclaimed actor, digital creator and podcast host Ahsaas Channa and stand-up comedian , writer, actor popularly known as India’s Tina Fey, Sumukhi Suresh, Model & content creator Sushant Divgikar. These artists are all set to captivate you with their unique acts, slam poetry and a lot more in their style!! Commenting on the same Babil Khan, Actor & Filmmaker said, “With Kommune and Spoken Fest, I have been graced with a chance to express with sincere freedom, to truthfully express without the pressure of being ‘good’. It is rare to find a platform supportive of letting your art speak for what it is without the crucification of good and bad or right and wrong. I want to explore my journey of belonging somewhere outside what is deemed ‘normal’ and finding my way to feeling like I belong at all. It is my journey of how I managed to feel I fit in this world”. “I am nervous and excited to be part of the spoken fest. Nervous because spoken doesn’t expect you to be only entertaining but also honest and hopefully vulnerable. I hope I live up to the challenge”, said Sumukhi Suresh, Stand up Comedian & writer. “Getting to perform at Spoken is such an amazing opportunity because it presents me with a chance to talk about things that I almost never do on a daily basis. Even though I’ve been in the content creation game for years, I’ve rarely exposed my deepest feelings to others through any of my work. I’m not only excited to be doing that in front of the wonderful audience at Spoken, but I’m also looking forward to the process of preparing my piece, and hopefully getting to know myself a little better along the way”, said Shayan Roy, YouTube sensation & Content creator. Roshan Abbas, Co-Founder, Kommune said, “Spoken Fest is back with its physical format after a year. What makes Spoken Fest unique is that it is the only festival which asks you to tune in, not tune out. We've seen our audience emotionally and intellectually engage with the performances. Brands that target millennials and young adults today through experiences have worked with Kommune’s Spoken Fest in the past and enjoyed the power of building communities & content via the festival. Our quality of experience and content is unique and well curated. And all at a price point that is very affordable.

Over the course of two days the Spoken Fest 4.0 promises to wow you with multiple stages, interactive workshops and engaging master classes. The fest will also comprise of art zones, a curated bazaar and experiential brand interactions. So if you are a lover of all things artistic or are a budding storyteller or an aspiring poet, head on to this perfect weekend experience and be a part of this vibrant art culture of Mumbai - The Spoken Fest 2022!!

