Entertainment News Roundup: Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"; K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

Rapper Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" on Tuesday, triumphing over contenders including Harry Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg for the British music award. The 28-year-old, previously nominated in 2019 for album "Grey Area", was among favourites to scoop the award for her critically-acclaimed record.

K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international "Got Talent" TV series, "American Idol" and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

Saudi MBC Group signs deals with Turkish production companies as diplomatic ties thaw

Saudi-owned MBC Group, the Middle East's largest broadcaster, said on Wednesday it had signed a five-year partnership with two Turkish production houses, signaling an end to an unofficial boycott imposed on Turkey by Saudi Arabia as the two countries work to improve ties. MBC, which in March 2018 scrapped Turkish programs including soap operas popular with Arab audiences, said in a statement that the deal would allow it to exclusively host content from Medyapim and Ay Yapim production houses, and produce original Arabic-language content in Saudi Arabia.

A Minute With: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson on 'Banshees of Inisherin'

Fourteen years after "In Bruges", filmmaker Martin McDonagh has brought Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson back together for male friendship and break-up comedy-drama "The Banshees of Inisherin". Set and filmed on an island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" tells the story of great friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson). However, Colm unexpectedly ends their friendship, delivering an ultimatum should the former bother him.

Hollywood's Anna May Wong to become first Asian American on U.S. currency

The U.S. Mint will feature an Asian American on its currency for the first time when it issues a coin next week engraved with the image of actress Anna May Wong, who worked in Hollywood during a time of open racism and stereotyping. A quarter-dollar coin featuring a profile of Wong with her signature bangs and long fingernails will begin circulating on Tuesday as part of the American Women Quarters Program, the U.S. Mint said in a statement.

Russell Crowe at beer-and-popcorn Vatican screening of new film

The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe. Crowe, in Italy for the Rome Film Festival, dropped into the Vatican's small projection room - which seats only about 50 people - to greet the audience between two back-to-back screenings.

Judi Dench says Netflix's 'The Crown' uses 'crude sensationalism'

British actress Judi Dench has called on Netflix to add a disclaimer to royal drama "The Crown", joining a chorus of voices criticizing the series' fictionalized storylines. In a letter to The Times on Thursday, the 87-year-old veteran said as the award-winning show approached present times "the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism".

Dwayne Johnson calls 'Black Adam' comic book film his passion project

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in the antihero DC Comics film "Black Adam," and he is calling it his passion project. "This is the one for me," Johnson told Reuters. Despite the "Red Notice" actor starring in a string of box office hits, he felt uneasy releasing this film because it is a departure from his past roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)