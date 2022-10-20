Here's how Anupam Kher celebrated 27th anniversary of DDLJ

On the occasion of the 27th anniversary of her super-hit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaengye', veteran actor Anupam Kher dropped a still from the movie along with a sweet message. Taking to her Instagram handle, 'The Kashmir Files' actor treated fans with a motion video of a clip featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol.

To make his fans and followers nostalgic, Anupam used the popular song 'Tujhe Dekha Toh' in the background. Sharing the iconic scene, he wrote, "Three cheers for #27YearsOfDDLJ! One of the most iconic films of our times! What an amazing experience it was to be part of this film!"

Another iconic scene which is remembered by all, when Bauji (Amrish Puri- played Simran's father) finally realises Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran's (Kajol) love; he couldn't help himself and utters the famous dialogue, 'Jaa Simran Jaa, jeele apni zindagi'. Simran runs to catch the train and boards it after Raj extends his hand to help her get on to it. Besides Anupam, SRK, Kajol, the movie also starred late actor Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri among many others.

Further extending the celebration, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Insta stories and shared a poster of the film. Along with the poster, he wrote, "My Alma mater! My learning ground! My mentor Adi taught me so much #27yearofddlj."

Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, DDLJ shattered all box office records and is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time. DDLJ is also the winner of a record-breaking (at the time) 10 Filmfare Awards and the film literally changed the face of Bollywood globally. (ANI)

