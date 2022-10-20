Is The Conjuring 4 happening? Director sees ‘so many possibilities’

The Conjuring is a popular name in the real-life event-based horror movie segment. The franchise acquired generally positive reviews from both critics and horror movie fans, thanks to the work of director Wan and the stunning performance of the main cast. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's on-screen chemistry as Ed and Lorraine has been one of the main attractions for the audience. No wonder, fans are buzzing about the possibility of a fourth movie. So, will there be The Conjuring 4? Here's everything we know so far.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (The Conjuring 3) has been criticized for its screenplay and reported to be weaker than the previous installments, still the film grossed $202 million against a budget of $39 million and received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances of Wilson and Farmiga.

However, horror movie lovers are ardently waiting for updates on a potential fourth film. Now, what are Warrens thinking of? Unfortunately, the makers are still silent on the possibility of The Conjuring 4. But we cannot rule out the possibilities.

Back in 2016, regarding further potential sequels, James Wan stated, "There could be many more [Conjuring] movies because the Warrens have so many stories."

Before the release of the third movie, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It", actors Vera Farmiga (played Lorraine Warren) and Patrick Wilson (Ed Warren) stated that the viewers shouldn't lose hope for more sequels, as there are eight installments overall in The Conjuring Universe franchise.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson would likely return in The Conjuring 4. Vera Farmiga said to Empire, "Oh my God, I'd love to [continue]." She continued, "It's interesting, we have to up the fear in each one. Demonology is already so high-pitched and operatic."

Patrick Wilson added, "We constantly want to push these characters. I would like to – for no other reason than I would want to keep playing opposite Vera."

Recently, the director Michael Chaves opened up on a potential fourth season of the horror movie where fans will see the return of the ghost hunters.

"There are some really interesting case files in the '80s and, without giving any of those away, I think it's also interesting to see the Warrens more as these public figures under scrutiny, skeptics coming at them, them working with police departments," said Michael Chaves.

He added: "What [The Devil Made Me Do It] hopefully does is open up this new chapter for the Warrens. This has a very unique ending to The Conjuring films. I would be excited to see where it could go from here. What could the Warrens get into? What's happened to their careers? I think there are so many possibilities..."

We will definitely keep updating you on The Conjuring 4.

