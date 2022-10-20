Left Menu

Princess Diana's fatal car crash will not be shown in season 6 of Netflix's 'The Crown'

The accident that resulted in the death of Princess Diana will not be re-created for the season 6 of 'The Crown'.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:00 IST
Princess Diana's fatal car crash will not be shown in season 6 of Netflix's 'The Crown'
Still from The Crown (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Season 6 of the Netflix show 'The Crown', which is being currently filmed, will not be showing Princess Diana's car crash that ultimately ended her life. Deadline has confirmed that the collision would not be re-created for the series. The outlet shared that in a statement released to The Sun, Netflix said, "The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown."

News that the streamer opted out of shooting the fatal car crash comes as a source told Deadline that production was "on edge" over re-creating the scene of Diana's death, which occurs during the timeline of the sixth season of Netflix's Emmy-winning drama series. Season 5 of the series will be available starting November 9 on Netflix.

"We've been dreading getting to this point. The countdown is two weeks and while we're calmly carrying on it's fair to acknowledge that there's a certain anxiety; a palpable sense of being slightly on edge. I mean, there's bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one," a source on the production told Deadline. Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Al-Fayed died on August 31, 1997, in a car crash at the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. They were passengers in the car, while Henri Paul drove the vehicle.

The production source had informed Deadline that the actual crash would not be filmed for 'The Crown' but that the series would chronicle the events that happened before and after the collision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022