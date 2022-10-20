Left Menu

Pooja Hegde shoots while suffering from ligament tear, says "show must go on"

Actor Pooja Hegde suffered an ankle injury that resulted in a ligament tear. She shared this news on her social media account.

ANI | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:12 IST
Pooja Hegde shoots while suffering from ligament tear, says "show must go on"
Pooja Hegde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Hegde, on Thursday, shared a picture and a video clip on her social media handle, informing her fans that she suffered from an ankle injury which resulted in a ligament tear. She was continuing with work despite the injury as one of the posts featured her getting ready. Pooja has been busy shooting her upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The 'Radhe Shyam' actor took to her Instagram Stories and posted an image of her injured foot on a big pillow. She wrote, "Okayyy then! Ligament tear".

Then, she dropped a clip from the front of the mirror as she was getting ready. The makeup and hair artist can be seen helping her get ready. She placed her injured foot on a black pillow. At the last of the video, she gave a pout and smiled. Sharing the clip, Pooja wrote, "The show must go on." Recently, Pooja turned 32 and celebrated her birthday on the sets of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Salman Khan and Venkatesh, her co-stars. The film is an action comedy directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Apart from Salman, Venkatesh, and Pooja, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Palak Tiwari among others. The film will release on December 30, 2022.

Apart from this, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' co-starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film, a modern-day retelling of William Shakespeare's classic comedy A Comedy of Errors, is set to release on December 23. She is also starring in Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, which features Samyuktha Menon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022