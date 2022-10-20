Aditya Narayan roped in to lend voice for lead character in Hindi version of 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Singer and reality show host Aditya Narayan has come on-board to lend his voice to the happy-go-lucky singing crocodile in 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in Hindi version. Speaking about the same, Aditya said, "Music is a universally loved language. And while singing is my forte, this has been immensely challenging and rewarding at the same time. This is simply because voicing an animated singing character is wildly different from singing for a film or a music album; here, I needed to really understand the character as a three-dimensional being who feels and emotes, and I was the voice that conveyed every nuance of this character's life, love and struggles. It was literally voice acting."

The English movie is based on the best-selling children's book series of the same name by Bernard Waber. Directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon from a screenplay by William Davies, has singer Shawn Mendes voicing the lead character of Lyle. Sony Pictures Entertainment India's Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will release across theatres in India on 4th November in languages - English and Hindi. (ANI)

