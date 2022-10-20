Left Menu

"He's Like Hitler": Howard Stern bashes Kanye West for antisemitic behaviour

Speaking about Kanye West on his SiriusXM radio, Howard Stern compared the rapper to Hitler and criticized his defenders who cite mental health issues as the source of West's antisemitic behaviour.

Howard Stern and Kanye West (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American radio and TV personality Howard Stern recently lashed out at rapper-songwriter Kanye West during the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show. According to Variety, in the past weeks, West has courted controversy by making antisemitic statements, most recently in an interview with Chris Cuomo where the rapper cited the "Jewish underground media mafia."

Speaking about West on his show, Stern compared West to Hitler and criticized his defenders who cite mental health issues as the source of West's antisemitic behaviour. "I almost don't want to give any energy to this Kanye West character. I don't know much about Kanye West. I'm not big into the rap scene, but, he is, you know -- I'm really tired of people excusing his behaviour, by saying, 'Well, he's just mentally ill,'" Stern said, reported Variety.

Stern continued, "Kanye was on the Chris Cuomo show, and good lord, you gotta hear the shit this guy's into and fuck this mental illness, self-defense thing that he's into, you know, like, 'Oh yeah, he's just mentally ill. Don't worry about it...' If he's so mentally ill, why don't they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?" While Stern did not want to give West's beliefs another platform, he did commend media organizations for calling out the rapper and "exposing him."

He then played a clip of West and Cuomo's discussion where the rapper cited the "Jewish underground media mafia" as a reason why he's not referred to as a billionaire or tycoon in the press. "This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he's like Hitler," Stern concluded.

As per Variety, West also earned scorn from Jon Stewart on the most recent episode of his podcast. Stewart similarly spoke out against West's defenders, noting that if the rapper is mentally ill then he's not sure what medicine could stop him from being antisemitic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

