Entertainment News Roundup: Judi Dench says Netflix's 'The Crown' uses 'crude sensationalism'; Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music and more

Little Simz wins Mercury Prize for album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert"

Rapper Little Simz won the Mercury Prize for her fourth studio album "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" on Tuesday, triumphing over contenders including Harry Styles and indie rock duo Wet Leg for the British music award. The 28-year-old, previously nominated in 2019 for album "Grey Area", was among favourites to scoop the award for her critically-acclaimed record.

Simon Cowell's new TikTok project gives users unreleased music

Renowned talent scout Simon Cowell is back, but this time he is focused on the social media platform, TikTok. With the international "Got Talent" TV series, "American Idol" and many more projects already under his belt, Cowell is ready to help aspiring musicians on TikTok share their unique sounds with the world.

A Minute With: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson on 'Banshees of Inisherin'

Fourteen years after "In Bruges", filmmaker Martin McDonagh has brought Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson back together for male friendship and break-up comedy-drama "The Banshees of Inisherin". Set and filmed on an island off the west coast of Ireland, "The Banshees of Inisherin" tells the story of great friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson). However Colm unexpectedly ends their friendship, delivering an ultimatum should the former bother him.

Hollywood's Anna May Wong to become first Asian American on U.S. currency

The U.S. Mint will feature an Asian American on its currency for the first time when it issues a coin next week engraved with the image of actress Anna May Wong, who worked in Hollywood during a time of open racism and stereotyping. A quarter-dollar coin featuring a profile of Wong with her signature bangs and long fingernails will begin circulating on Tuesday as part of the American Women Quarters Program, the U.S. Mint said in a statement.

India's top multiplex chains bank on festive season to bring cheer back

A slate of flop Bollywood movies have hit India's top cinemas hard, leaving the industry to bank heavily on the current festive quarter to revive its fortunes Inox and PVR, the top multiplex operators in the country who reported results this week, both blamed a lack of good content for lackluster second-quarter performance, and said they are betting on the third quarter to put them back on a growth track.

K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson to be honored as MusiCares persons of the year

Motown icons Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored by the music industry in Los Angeles ahead of the annual Grammy Awards as MusiCares 2023 persons of the year, the organization announced on Thursday. MusiCares, which is dedicated to supporting the music community, said the music world will celebrate the legacy of both songwriters during its 32nd annual persons of the year benefit gala.

Judi Dench says Netflix's 'The Crown' uses 'crude sensationalism'

British actress Judi Dench has called on Netflix to add a disclaimer to royal drama "The Crown", joining a chorus of voices criticising the series' fictionalised storylines. In a letter to The Times on Thursday, the 87-year-old veteran said as the award-winning show approached present times "the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism".

Dwayne Johnson calls 'Black Adam' comic book film his passion project

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in the antihero DC Comics film "Black Adam," and he is calling it his passion project. "This is the one for me," Johnson told Reuters. Despite the "Red Notice" actor starring in a string of box office hits, he felt uneasy releasing this film because it is a departure from his past roles.

'Rust' filming will not return to New Mexico after shooting

When Western movie "Rust" resumes filming it will not be in New Mexico, the state where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021, a lawyer for the production company said on Thursday. The announcement followed a civil lawsuit settlement on Oct. 5, between Baldwin, Rust producers and Hutchins' family under which filming will restart in January with the same principal actors and director. Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's husband, will serve as executive producer.

