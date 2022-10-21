"My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn't get to work with Bachchan sir", says Parineeti

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Uunchai', thanked the megastar for teaching her what truly being humble means. "It is just amazing that I am getting to work with Mr Bachchan this year, which happens to be his milestone 80th birth year. Even after he has accomplished possibly everything, it was amazing to see him approach every day on the sets like it was the first day of his career. The dedication, the drive and the passion he has for cinema is incomparable and that's what sets him apart. He is an institution and I have ticked off working with him from my bucket list, thanks to Uunchai! My journey in cinema would have been incomplete if I didn't get to work with Bachchan sir," she said in a statement.

Parineeti described Big B as "inquisitive." "The time I got to spend with him on the sets of Uunchai is one of the most precious moments of my career. He taught me the true meaning of being humble in spite of being the megastar that he is and that is what my biggest learning was from him. What I connected with him the most on is that, he is so inquisitive and is always enthusiastic to learn! He is a beautiful person and it was a treat to work with him on the same film," she added.

In Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, apart from Big B, Parineeti wil also be seen with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika and Neena Gupta. The film is releasing on 11th November in the theatres. (ANI)

