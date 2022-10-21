Vidya Balan looks drop-dead gorgeous as she gears up for festive season

Left Menu

21-10-2022
Actor Vidya Balan, on Thursday, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a light green silk saree as she shared pictures on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a series of images where she wore a light green coloured silk saree with golden jewellery and minimal makeup.

She posed with the god Nataraj idol which was decorated with flowers and diyas. The rangoli was also made of flowers. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj8ENB8t6xY/

As soon as she shared the post, many celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity chimed in the comment section. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "so beautiful", while Mrunal Thakur and Saba Khan Pataudi shower heart emojis in the comment sections.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the 'Parineeta' actor was last seen with Shefali Shah in the film 'Jalsa', which is a production of T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and is directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received a decent response from the netizens. She will soon be seen in 'Neeyat' and another untitled movie directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. (ANI)

